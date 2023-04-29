Heroic Restaurant Owner Saves Customers From Falling Glass Door

A restaurant outing almost turned into a horrific accident for a man in China after a glass door nearly fell on him. The man, accompanied by his friends, was seated in an open setting at the restaurant when the door almost fell on him. Thankfully, the eatery’s owner came to the rescue and prevented the accident. CCTV footage of the incident is now viral, reported NDTV.

The video shows the door detaching from the frame and almost falling at the diners in the open area at the restaurant. When the customers notice the glass door moving in their direction, there isn’t enough time for them to get out of the way. But that’s when the owner, Mr Li, quick thinking came to their rescue. Before it could hit anyone or crash down completely, the owner grabs a firm hold on the door. Mr Li also moved the fallen portion away from the customer to ensure their safety.

He told the portal that it was the landlord who got the door installed. When he tried to close it normally, the screw became loose, resulting in the accident The customer made out a narrow escape without any injury. However, the owner reportedly hurt his arm in the process of stopping the heavy door which reportedly was 45 kg or 100 pounds in weight.

There have been several instances in the past when the quick thinking of restaurant staff has saved the lives of their customers. Just like this Indian waiter in North Wales who helped a man from choking on his food. The incident reportedly occurred at the Bangor Tandoori in North Wales and the customer was identified to be 19-year-old Jake Snelling. When the youngster couldn’t breathe, a 24-year-old Sheikh Rifar quickly performed the Heimlich manoeuvre technique to unblock his airways.

Footage of the incident that went viral on social media captured the waiter doing the abdominal thrust procedure until Snelling confirmed he was able to breathe again. A wash of relief passes through the customer’s face and that of all bystanders who applaud the waiter for his heroic move. Reportedly, Rifat was also praised by the local police and received a certification of appreciation from the department.

Read all the Latest News here