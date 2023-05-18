Hey Delhiites, 'Romance Not Allowed' In This Uber Cab

Love is in the air, but not in this cab. In a hilarious move, a driver in Delhi put up a sign in his car that reads, “Romance not allowed in this cab." While the public display of affection (PDA) is often frowned upon in some places in India, this driver has taken matters into his own hands with a witty and clever approach. The sign has left social media users in splits and the image of it has gone viral on social media. It seems that this driver, who reportedly works for Uber, has found a creative solution to tackle any potential lovebirds in his car, and his sense of humour has won the Internet.

The hilarious sign warning passengers against indulging in romance has caught the attention of many, including one Instagram user who had a funny encounter with the witty driver. Akshansh, who was riding in the cab, shared that he was glad he didn’t bring his girlfriend after seeing the warning poster. The driver promptly responded with a question, “Sir, aapki bhi girlfriend hai (Sir, you also have a girlfriend)?” The exchange left Akshansh and other passengers in the cab in splits.

The social media user shared the video along with a witty caption that stated “Aftermath of Delhi Metro Events. Pro Tip: Book an OYO guys."

This poster was put up by the driver as a result of several clips of passengers creating a disturbance by engaging in romantic activities or making Reels in Delhi Metro, leading the authorities to take strict action and prohibit such activities.

It seems like the hilarious sign put up by the cab driver in Delhi has found a great fan base on Instagram. Since the video was posted a day ago, it has garnered more than 2 lakh likes and numerous comments.

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “Cab wala chose violence.” Another joked, “Bhaiya got no chill.” A third person amusingly commented, “Emotional damage.”

Reflecting on the driver’s sign, another user remarked, “Jab aap itne single ho ki aise warning posters se kuch farak nahi padta (When you are so single that warning posters like these don’t affect you).”

