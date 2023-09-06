Hey Ivanka Trump, Internet Thinks You Are 'Surfer Barbie' And We Totally Agree

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump seems to have switched on her adventure mode. The businesswoman is currently basking under the Miami sun, flaunting her surfing skills at the beach. One glance at Ivanka’s social media handles will make you believe that she is quite a sports enthusiast. From learning how to fly a helicopter to playing baseball and engaging in a game of polo, Ivanka’s sporty spirit is definitely quite commendable. So when the 41-year-old decided to embark on a surfing spree at Miami Beach on a sunny, Monday morning on September 4, it quite evidently grabbed the eyeballs of social media users.

Going captionless, Ivanka Trump just added two hand emojis and one sun emoji to her Instagram post. The first picture captured the woman balancing herself on a surfboard in the greenish-blue waters of Miami, overlooking the towering cityscape. She was dressed in a neon yellow monokini, with a black coloured life jacket strapped on her body. Ivanka also sported an uber-cool black cap, flailing her hands in the air, sporting a beaming smile. Her son Theo also made an appearance in the photo, wearing a full-sleeved blue T-shirt. He looked at the camera and flashed a big smile.

In the following slide, Ivanka offered us a glimpse of her fun surfing ride. She was seen balancing herself quite adeptly on the board, nailing the water activity like an expert. The waves were seen crashing behind her. Ivanka was accompanied by a trainer who presumably guided her on how to glide across the waters.

The video was quick to arrest the attention of the internet population and Ivanka Trump’s 7.5 million followers on Instagram. Admiring Ivanka’s athleticism, one user commented, “Beauty & grace, not a surprise…after all, her mom was an international elite competitive skier.” Another called her a “Surfer Barbie.” “This girl can do anything,” noted a third individual. So far, the video has amassed over 15,100 likes on Instagram and the numbers are on the rise.

Ivanka Trump seems to have a knack for surfing. Back in June, the mom of three dropped another picture of herself posing with a surfboard in hand. She looked gorgeous in a black cut-out monokini, her blonde tresses left open. In one hand, she held a pink and white surfboard, flashing her radiant smile, walking on the beach.

“Soaking up the Summer Solstice,” captioned Ivanka Trump on her post adding three beach-related emojis at the end.