Hilarious 'Application For Employment' Has Put Harsh Goenka In A Bind

RPG chairman Harsh Goenka cannot get over this hilarious “Application for Employment" that he recently came across on social media. The job applicant highlights the death of the company’s technical manager to bid for his replacement position. It seems that the applicant was fed up with the company’s constant no vacancy response. “I refer to the recent death of the technical manager at your company and hereby apply for the replacement of the deceased manager," reads the context in the letter.

In a clever move, the person also informs the recruiter about adding the deceased employee’s death certificate in the attachment as evidence of the job opening. “Each time I apply for a job I get a reply that there is no vacancy but in this case, I have caught you red-handed and you have no excuse because I even attended the funeral to be sure that he was truly dead and buried before applying. Attached to my letter is a copy of my CV and his death certificate," explains the applicant. Business tycoon Harsh Goenka, who was surprised by the bizarre application, shared its photograph via Twitter on Tuesday, August 1.

“This application has put me in a bind," he tweeted alongside the picture of the funny letter.

Take a look at it here:

As soon as the photo surfaced on his social media profile, a barrage of social media users filled the reply section with rib-trickling responses. While some hailed the person as “Savage applicant", others labelled the situation as finding an “Opportunity in Adversity." Many rooted for the applicant to be recruited for the position. A user commented, “He is clever, creative, and adamant too. He will achieve his target that the organization sets for him. Deserve a job."

Another joked, “He should be part of your audit department sir for his thoroughness in investigating the vacancy."

One more said, “Left no stone unturned to get the job."

The hilarious letter has been viewed by more than 88 thousand users on the social media platform.