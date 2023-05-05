Hilarious Wedding Invite Asks Guests To Bring Chair And Sandwich If They Don’t ...

A couple’s invitation to their wedding has left the internet divided. The couple’s wedding is not for another year, but they have already sent out the invitations with some details like the dress code, alcohol and RSVP. Their wedding invite was shared on a Facebook group and some slammed the couple for the “rude” wording.

Sharing it on a Facebook group called That’s it, I’m wedding shaming, a guest wrote, “Shaming the rudest invitation I’ve ever seen. Also, she’s already sent them out and the wedding is in 2025.”

The wedding invite described the dress code for the event. It read, “Semi-Formal. We are requesting all guests wear as much white as possible, absolutely no purple or all-black outfits.” It next announced that the wedding will be a child-free event. It stated, “Get a sitter (for kids), because honestly, we won’t have anything for them to do.”

Like every other wedding invite, this card too had an RSVP section, which might leave you baffled. It read, “We will send out a reminder in April 2025, but if you don’t RSVP and still show up, bring a chair and a sandwich.”

The invite ended by informing the guests that the wedding will be an alcohol-free event. “There will be no alcohol provided or allowed at the venue”, it read.

Check out the invite here-

Previously, an Australian bride received backlash after she sent out save-the-date cards for her wedding day. She listed out a set of her demands for the guests who wished to be a part of the extravagant fest. Reportedly, the wedding was to be held in an Asian country (Philippines, Thailand, or Vietnam) they couldn’t decide. Hence the bride had asked the guests to save a lot of money as they would have to incur the cost of travel which would be anywhere between $500 to $1,000, accommodation and leisure activities.

What is your opinion about the bizarre wedding card?

