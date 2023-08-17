his Machine To Keep Sweaty T-shirts Fresh Has Left Internet Users In Splits

Humans have been developing technology to make lives easier. Recently, a video has gone viral where a young man has invented a new device to help you dry off the sweat from your body and t-shirt by merely shaking it. Often when we start to sweat, we start moving our t-shirt away from our skin and keep moving it to help dry off the sweat. Now, instead of using your hands to move the t-shirt, the man has invented a small machine that will make the cloth move to and fro. The video of this machine has garnered much attention on Twitter. It has already received 16.4 million views.

A device to keep you fresh in the summer by waving your shirt[📹 KAZUYA SHIBATA]pic.twitter.com/RcP0eUzamg — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 14, 2023

The video shows the young man attaching the device to his jeans. He then keeps his t-shirt over the machine and then places a small magnet-like piece on the t-shirt. Then he switches on the machine and it starts making the t-shirt move. The caption read, “A device to keep you fresh in the summer by waving your shirt.”

The constant movement of the t-shirt allows air to enter inside and helps dry off the sweat, which in turn will make the person feel less hot. This has left the internet divided. While some thought it was ingenious, others were of the opinion that they could absolutely do without the device. A user wrote, “I can’t stop laughing at how hilarious this is, and ingenious at the same time.”

I can't stop laughing at how hiliarous this is, and ingenious at the same time.— Christopher J. (@pagesix1536) August 14, 2023

Another user commented, “I can do this without a device.”

i can do this without a device— Victor (@victorcampeanu) August 14, 2023

A comment read, “Umm, a fan is more effective and less ridiculous.”

Umm… a fan is more effective and less… ridiculous. 😂— 👁️ Eye of Knowledge 👁️ (@eyeofbass) August 14, 2023

An individual suggested, “Just wear a TC tugger, no need for this!”

just wear a tc tugger no need for this! pic.twitter.com/GzGCkNDCXo— livi doll (@livi_doll) August 14, 2023

What is your opinion about this?