Home Is Where Mother Is And This Wildlife Video Is Proof

The magic of a mother’s embrace can help soothe one’s soul and even the animal world isn’t unaware of the warm phenomenon. Maternal love transcends all barriers and this wholesome video of a lion family is a testimony to it. The clip, set against the backdrop of what seems to be a dry grassland, opens with the little one emerging from the wild to return home to its mother. The cub walks straight up to its mother who is seen relaxing on the ground. The two are seen embracing each other with love and playing along. The adorable visuals feature soothing music playing in the background. The caption read, “Home is where mother is”.

The adorable visuals that were shared on the special occasion of Mother’s Day have been viewed over by more than twenty-four thousand users on Instagram. Calling the video “beautiful”, Instagram users dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Previously, a cute video of a cub attempting to playfully scare an adult lion gained massive traction on social media. The clip opened to show the little one emerging from behind a massive rock and slowly sneaking on the big cat, presumably its father, who is relaxing peacefully.

The sudden movement of the tiny cub ends up giving the king of the jungle a massive jump scare. The startling reaction drives out an alarming response from the cub as well. Later, the junior one is seen snuggling up to another adult member of the family.

The startling response of the lion became a binge-worthy watch for multiple animal lovers who also ended up dropping funny responses in the comment section.

According to African Lion & Environmental Research Trust, lionesses give birth to a litter of between 2-6 infants. The cubs do not open their eyes until several weeks after their birth, they are also kept well hidden by their mothers until they become capable of following the pride. Their weaning by the lionesses begins soon after they’re six months old. By the time they reach the age of two, they’re ready to face the wild and live life independently.