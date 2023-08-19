Homosexual Woman Exposes Partner’s Abusive Behaviour On Social Media

Cases of mental and physical abuse in romantic relationships are not uncommon. The victim, in these relationships, often decides to remain silent. In some cases, they muster up the courage to take a stand against their abusive partner. Recently, one such video has emerged on social media. A homosexual woman shared her horrifying experience of her abusive relationship on social media. The young woman opened up about how she went against her family to marry her girlfriend and now she faces harassment as well as physical abuse from her partner. The video is said to be from Malaysia. The girl has brought the true side of her love story to the public.

She made a video of her partner beating her and shared it on Twitter. The video went viral drawing strong reactions from many users.

One user wrote, “It would be better if we didn’t deal with this, there are many more things that need to be solved”. Another user added, “Sorry to say bro. Can’t even get married. What’s wrong with you guys?”

One user also commented, “It’s bad that she got hit. Hopefully she will recover soon”.

Dulu viral sampai masuk NONA TV3 sebab ada DID katanya. Ada juga yang cakap dia bukan DID tapi DIY 🤔So yang dia pukul anak orang ni alter dia yang mana satu? Gangster betul! Mesti alter anak jantan ni. pic.twitter.com/xaYCXwACzg — 🤎Arif E.🤎 (@arfdy12) August 11, 2023

In the clip, both of them can be seen sitting and talking, when suddenly one girl becomes aggressive and starts hitting the other with a stick.

The text of the video displays, “From choking to slapping to punching to kicking. I have been patient and silent for a long time because of love and care, but now I have reached my limit.”

According to a recent study by National Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Williams Institute of Law in the United States, about 44% of lesbian and around 61% of bisexual women have faced different types of sexual assault and physical violence from an intimate partner. The same holds true for 35% straight women. Approximately 26% of gay men and 37% of bisexual men have encountered some forms of sexual assault and physical violence from an intimate partner, compared to about 29% of straight men, according to the study.