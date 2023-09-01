Horse Reacting To Seeing A Mirror Is Innocent And Funny At The Same Time

While humans often enjoy looking at themselves in mirrors, animals have an entirely different reaction, and we have proof. A hilarious video of a horse’s reaction to looking itself in the mirror is making the rounds on social media. In the video, a horse is initially seen standing in front of a mirror. The horse takes a step backwards and gazes at its reflection from a distance, emitting amusing sounds in the process. The horse, filled with curiosity, goes back to the mirror, staring intensely at its reflection for a short while. The horse even gently touches its nose to the mirror. It repeats this funny back-and-forth routine, examining its reflection from different angles. Finally, the horse leaves the area, ending its interaction with the mirror.

This video has resonated with audiences, showcasing the amusing side of animal behaviour when confronted with the enigma of their own reflection. The caption of the video reads, “Horse discovers a mirror for the first time.."

Watch the video capturing the horse’s amusing reaction to encountering a mirror here:

This video, shared by the user Buitengebieden on August 30, gained significant attention on X, formerly known as Twitter. Since its posting, it has garnered an impressive 5.8 million views, creating a buzz across the internet. Numerous individuals have joined the conversation, sharing their reactions and thoughts in the comments section.

An individual wrote, “This is usually what animals do when they look in a mirror for the first time, and even humans when they see themselves in a mirror for the first time when they are children, can show curiosity, shock and fear."

Another user humorously added, “Me on a day I’m looking particularly fine. Its vanity just totally took over. The horse just be like damn I’m a fine fine horse, let me see that again, once more."

“I’ve known a couple horses that love to look at themselves in the mirror. In this one arena they had a big mirror and this Arabian horse if he got spooked would run straight to the mirror and seeing himself it would calm him down," added a person.

One of the users claimed horses to be curious creatures, stating, “Adorable moment! Horses are remarkably curious creatures, and discovering a mirror for the first time must be quite a surprise for this one. Love seeing their inquisitive nature in action!"

What are your thoughts about the horse’s response when it sees itself in the mirror?