Hostile Sea Otter Steals Surfboard, Experts Puzzled By Mammal's Aggressive Antics

A warning sign has been put up near the waters of West Cliff Dive in Santa Cruz, US, to alert surfers about hostile sea otters. One of the marine mammals, identified to be a five-year-old female named Otter 841, is believed to be involved in multiple incidents of attacking tourists. She has been pestering surfers by stealing their boards. According to the Guardian, photographer Mark Woodward, who goes by the moniker Native Santa Cruz on Instagram, has shared multiple photos of sea otters riding on surfboards online. Recently, the heated moment of a man trying to gain control of his board after an otter attack was shared on his profile.

In the video, the marine mammal can be seen violently gnawing on a surfboard, with no signs of giving up the fight. The rider makes several attempts to snatch the board away but in vain. Even after the board is flipped upside down, the otter refuses to leave his firm hold. Watch the video here:

In a subsequent post that features a series of photos of the aggressive mammal riding on a surfboard, the photographer informs how the otter has struck thrice within a span of two weeks. Sharing details of the incident Mark stated, “I do believe it’s been the same otter, but this time it was extremely aggressive and the surfer abandoned his board and swam to shore. When this encounter first happened, there were two otters on the board, but the bigger one stayed on it."

It was after the arrival of a catamaran that the otter abandoned the board and the surfer managed to retrieve it. “This may seem cute and funny, but it’s getting to be dangerous and I’m afraid that the sea otter, which was born in captivity and released when it was old enough, will have to be captured and live at a rescue sanctuary," the photographer concluded.

Upon witnessing the rise in otter attacks, a warning sign has been placed at the Santa Cruz shoreline to keep people informed about the animal’s aggressive behaviour.

As per the Guardian, wildlife experts haven’t yet identified the reason behind the marine mammal’s behaviour. But it is likely that the hostile otter will be captured and relocated. The federal and state departments of Fish and wildlife reportedly theorise the aggressive could have stemmed from hormonal surges. Even though there haven’t been reports of serious injuries, kayakers and surfers are advised not to approach any otters.