Hotel Manager Warns Guests Against Using Free Toiletries Due To Safety Concerns

A recent Tiktok video shared by a user known as Traveling Hotel Manager has sparked discussions among travelers about the safety of using free toiletries provided by hotels. The video, which has now gone viral, reveals some alarming reasons why guests should exercise caution while using these amenities.

The hotel manager advises viewers not to utilise the complimentary shampoo, conditioner, or body wash found in hotel bathrooms. He explains that these items are typically housed in plastic bottles with easily accessible lids. This makes it possible for mischievous kids or previous guests with ill intentions to tamper with the contents by adding harmful substances like hair color, bleach, or other dangerous chemicals. As a result, unsuspecting guests could suffer severe skin, hair, or body reactions and allergies.

The potential risks associated with using these freebies have raised concerns about hotel hygiene practices. While most hotels use refillable bottles, the ease of tampering highlighted in the video has prompted some to reevaluate their approach to guest amenities.

The hotel manager strongly suggests that travelers bring their travel-sized shampoo and conditioner from home to ensure their safety and hygiene during their stay. If guests forget to pack these essentials, he advises them to approach the hotel reception and request a small packet of shampoo or conditioner. If unavailable, guests can consider purchasing closed packs from the hotel to guarantee the integrity of the products.

It’s important to note that the European Commission took significant action in December 2022 to address such concerns. They banned the usage of mini, one-time-use toiletries in hotels across EU member states as part of new regulations on packaging and waste. This means that hotels within the EU must now provide guests with larger bottles of toiletries or encourage them to bring their necessary items.

To maintain personal hygiene and safety during vacations, travelers are urged to carry their toiletries, even if hotels comply with the new EU-wide rules. By doing so, guests can be assured of the products’ quality and protect themselves from potential harm caused by tampering.