Houston is Getting a Monumental Public Artwork that Also Generates Electricity

Texas is focusing increasingly on renewable energies as a way of gradually moving away from oil. With this in mind, the city of Houston will soon be home to a large-scale public artwork that will generate solar electricity using photovoltaic panels. This monumental installation is entitled “Arco del Tiempo" or “Arch of Time." As its name suggests, it takes the form of a futuristic arch, standing over 30 meters tall. It is covered with solar panels, which in the future will produce some 400,000 kWh of power per year. That’s roughly equivalent to the annual consumption of 40 Texas households, according to Land Art Generator, the nonprofit that helped develop the project.

The power generated by the artwork will go primarily to Talento Bilingue de Houston, a Latino cultural center located near Guadalupe Plaza Park, where this public artwork will be installed. This will ensure that the facility won’t have to pay a single electricity bill in the future, as Land Art Generator co-director, Robert Ferry, told Artnet News. Meanwhile, additional electricity generated by the “Arco del Tiempo" will be used for lighting and other services in Guadalupe Plaza Park. All in all, Land Art Generator estimates that the artwork will produce over 12 million kilowatt-hours of clean, renewable energy “over its lifetime."

This functional work of art is the brainchild of the German architect, Riccardo Mariano. Its shape is inspired by the daytime movement of the sun in the Houston sky throughout the year, and is reminiscent of the way a sundial works. But the “Arco del Tiempo" differs from this ancient scientific instrument, since Riccardo Mariano has effectively reversed the role of the gnomon (the vertical rod that casts a dark shadow). In fact, his “Arch of Time" tells the time by projecting beams of light onto the ground through large openings, rather than through the gnomon’s solar shadow. “The sun is the source of life on Earth and that’s what I was thinking when I designed [this artwork]," the architecht told Artnet News.

The “Arco del Tiempo" is due to be completed in 2024, although the City of Houston has not yet given a precise timetable for its construction. It will mark the beginning of “a new era of energy," according to Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner. “The City of Houston has always stood at the vanguard of energy innovation and the ‘Arco del Tiempo’ (‘Arch of Time’) artwork stands in that tradition, highlighting Houston’s role as an art city and as global leader in the energy transition," he said in a statement.

Texas may be the historic home of oil production in the United States, but this southern state is now leading the renewable energy revolution. It was even home to the largest share of renewable energy projects for commercial and industrial enterprises in 2022, according to the American Clean Power organization.