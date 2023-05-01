How A Beautician Turned Into A Full-Time 'Witch', Earning Thousands Of Pounds

Career move is that decision for which you weigh hundreds of factors. But for this woman, just expertise in witchcraft was enough to leave her old job. A beautician from Wales has switched her profession to become a full-time witch and the decision seems to be paying off really well. Jessica Caldwell, who used to work in the beauty industry, left her job to pursue her passion for witchcraft. Now, she is earning thousands of pounds every month with her new profession. After quitting her job, she invested in spell books, tarot cards, and crystals to start her new business.

With over 5,000 clients, Jessica provides her magical services, using her expertise in witchcraft. She credits social media for her success, where she quickly established an online presence to attract clients.

According to LadBible, Jessica Caldwell says that she is now earning three times more than she did as a salon worker. She shared that “she has always been a witch" and that “intuition is a powerful tool that I never realised I used in my daily life." But now she utilizes it in her readings with strangers. When she started working full time as a witch, her friends and family were worried, “but once I started to earn good money they supported me."

Caldwell reveals she was drawn towards witchcraft after coming across a paranormal group on Facebook in 2019. Although she was initially sceptical, she became obsessed and felt a natural pull towards it. She was fascinated by the group’s posts about their journeys into witchcraft and started to learn more about it.

Since 2020, her business has grown significantly after she started charging for her services, making her the most popular witch in town. According to the report, a female client approached her to read on behalf of her partner. Using only her intuition, she assumed that his name was Steve.

The 29-year-old witch further revealed that her clients often inquire about love during their appointments with her. According to her, some of her clients want to know what their partner thinks about them and she has to tell them the brutal truth at times.

Jessica Caldwell, who works solely on social media, also provides free advice on spell work and spirituality.

Read all the Latest News here