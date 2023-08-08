How A Chilean Man Became Millionaire Overnight After Finding His Father's Old Passbook

When you sort your clothes that you are ready to donate and suddenly find cash in them, you are not just happy but also feel like tipping yourself for the effort. There are times when people find hidden treasures while deep cleaning their homes, sometimes they are nostalgic memories and sometimes they are something related to huge financial statements. A similar incident happened with a Chilean man named Exequiel Hinojosa when he found out his father’s six-decade-old bank passbook that made him an overnight millionaire. The incident was reported last year by Reuters.

While Exequiel was sorting through the clutter during his house cleaning, he tumbled upon an unassuming item which he initially thought to be junk but it was his father’s long-lost bank passbook. Only his father had known about the bank account and with his passing 10 years ago, it was not under the knowledge of the family.

His father was saving money to buy a house in the 1960s and 70s. In the bank account, he deposited 1.40 lakh Chilean pesos which is now Rs 13,480. Looking upon the amount, Exequiel was happy but it didn’t last for long as he learned that the bank in which his father kept had long shut.

Along with him, countless others held similar passbooks from the same institution, hoping to reclaim their funds. But a ray of hope was seen for Exequiel as the passbook had a crucial detail which read “State Guaranteed". These two words mean that it was an assurance from the financial lender that if the bank faltered then the government would step in to repay the customers.

The present government declined to honour it, despite the given grantee making Exequiel take a legal route to claim his father’s money. In the court, he argued that the funds represented his father’s hard-earned savings which were assured with the government’s commitment. After hearing the case, the court ruled in Exequiel’s favour compelling the government to compensate him, 1 billion Chilean Pesos (Rs 10 crore approximately), along with accrued interest and allowances.

The government even tried to dismiss the case in the higher courts but even the Supreme Court even ordered in favour of Exequiel.