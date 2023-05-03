How A Family Feud Led To The Creation Of Iconic Chocolate Candy M&M

Have you ever wondered about the fascinating story behind M&M’s candy? While this sweet treat is loved by many, the intriguing tale of its creation and name remains largely unknown. Thanks to TikToker Claire Dinhut, we can now delve into the captivating history and evolution that gave rise to one of the world’s most cherished candies.

Dinhut’s video is a must-watch for anyone curious about the story behind the iconic candy. She explains how M&M’s got their name, which represents the two individuals who came up with the idea: Forrest Edward Mars Sr. and Bruce Murrie. Forrest was the son of the founder of the Mars Company, Frank C. Mars, while Bruce was the son of Hershey Chocolate’s president, William F. R. Murrie.

As Dinhut reveals, the creation of M&M’s is also intertwined with a dramatic family feud. Frank C. Mars, was considered a “bad guy" as said by the TikToker, which led his own son, Forrest E. Mars, to leave the company. While travelling in Europe, Forrest noticed that people were enjoying “chocolate coated pebbles, coated in candy coating" and came up with the idea for M&M’s.

He wanted to push the idea of chocolate-coated candies back to the United States, but he didn’t want to work with his father, whom he did not like. Instead, he turned to Hershey’s, the rival chocolate company. There, he teamed up with Bruce Murrie, the son of Hershey Chocolate’s president, to create the iconic candy we know today as M&M’s. The name “M&M" comes from their own last names, Mars and Murrie.

During World War II, M&M’s became a popular treat among soldiers, further boosting their popularity. According to Claire Dinhut on TikTok, Mars and Murrie struck a deal with the government to include M&M’s in every soldier’s baggy bag. This meant that millions of soldiers were able to try the bite-sized candies in the field, cementing their status as an American icon.

Today, M&M’s are sold in more than 100 countries worldwide, and the brand has expanded to include a wide range of flavours. The revelation of the backstory behind the name of M&M’s has left many people stunned, including the TikToker who shared the information. It’s clear that the fascinating history behind these beloved candies has only added to their appeal and popularity.

Read all the Latest News here