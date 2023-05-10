How A Man’s Search For Cabinet Led Him To His Soulmate

Among the countless tales of love that we hear, some stand out as shining beacons of hope, warmth, and pure magic. This particular love story, shared on Reddit, is a prime example of such a tale that is sure to tug at your heartstrings. It is narrated by one half of the couple, a man named Ben, and he calls it a “really cute story.” Little did Ben know that his quest for a perfect cabinet would not only fulfill his grandmother’s wish to protect her “china set,” but also lead him to his soulmate. His love story has been winning hearts on the Internet. The caption of the note on Reddit said that the couple’s grannies would be “absolutely tickled pink in the afterlife over this." The story begins with a disclaimer that immediately catches your attention - “Okay so disclaimer I am a guy, but really cute story." And indeed, it is a story that is both charming and magical.

The man received a special gift from his grandmother before she died - a beautiful china set that has been passed down through generations in his family. Determined to honour his grandmother’s legacy, he set out on a mission to find the perfect cabinet to store and display the treasured set.

He went to a FB marketplace, where a woman was selling an antique cabinet that she had inherited from her grandmother. She did not have the china set to keep in the cabinet.

“When I got there, we discovered that we were the same age, both unmarried, and majoring in the same college, and that we both enjoyed antiques. She gave me her phone number a few weeks later, and I texted her to ask her out. It just so happened that our first date fell on my birthday. You could argue that she once again owns the china cabinet. Lol. My name is Ben and her name is Heather. She studies microbiology, whereas I am a wetland scientist,” revealed the man in his note.

The post was shared two days back and it has gone viral with over 37,000 upvotes and more than 300 comments. Readers adored the love story so much that they filled the comments section with cute comments.

“From the other side, Granny is still working her matching magic! How cute is this,” read a comment. Another user wrote, “The wholesome story we all needed to start out the first Monday of May.” One more commented: “Bringing a whole new definition to the phrase Matchmaker in heaven.”

