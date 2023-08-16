How A Quiet Tubing Trip Turned Horrifying For This Woman

A peaceful tubing trip on Montana’s Jefferson River turned into a harrowing nightmare for a woman named Jen Royce and her two friends. While enjoying their time together on the water, an angry otter started attacking them. The assault left Jen Royce with facial injuries and a portion of her ear missing. Sharing her experience on Facebook, she described the otter as “vicious and relentless." Royce, along with her friends, received immediate medical attention for the injuries sustained during the incident.

Recounting the incident, Royce revealed that she spotted an otter right behind her friend, due to but she wasn’t able to warn her friend as the otter immediately launched its attack, leaving them defenceless.

“It bit my face in several places, both of my ears, by arms, my hands, my legs, my thighs and my ankle. My friends were bit on the hands and on their bottoms. One friend’s thumb was SHREDDED and she has bite marks all over her body as well,” she said.

Stranded in the middle of the river, Jen Royce and her friends were unable to reach the ground, which left them battling for their life. The trio felt helpless defending themselves against the aggressive otter. Her attempts to prevent the attacks by kicking were useless. Royce then revealed she grabbed the otter’s arm to create distance while struggling to swim towards safety.

Soon after they reached the shore, it helped her fight back and the otter swam away.

“By the time I made it out my friends and I were separated. I was on the south side of the river and had crawled up the hill, one friend was out on the north side by the railroad tracks and my other dear friend was stuck on a rock still in the river, not able to get out since we didn’t know where the otter/otters went,” she added.

With just one phone among the three friends, she was able to make an emergency call to the police. However, due to their remote location, pinpointing their phone’s signal for rescue was challenging. Visibility was limited, making it impossible for anyone to spot them. The friend who had the phone, ran almost two miles to reach the road and seek help.

She recounted, “I was given pain relief and a warm blanket immediately, strapped to a stretcher, and loaded in to the helicopter to head to Bozeman Deaconess. Once at the hospital I was met by 8-12 staff in the ER who treated me with so much care.”

Her surgery was originally planned for two hours, but it ended up stretching to nearly five hours. A friend took the initiative to start a Go Fund Me campaign, to get financial help for Jen Royce’s medical costs.