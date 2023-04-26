How 'Aam Papad' is Made? Viral Video of Desis' Favourite Summer Treat Upsets Internet

Summertime in India means one thing: mangoes galore! Indians have a deep love for this sweet, pulpy fruit and they use it to create all sorts of delicious dishes to enjoy throughout the season. But one treat that holds a special place in their hearts (and taste buds) is ‘Aam Papad’ - a childhood favourite. Whether you’re at a roadside stall, railway station, or grocery store, you can easily find this beloved treat all summer long.

But have you ever wondered how Aam Papad is made? Well, wonder no more! A viral video has surfaced that shows the elongated process of turning mango pulp mixed with concentrated sugar solution into this delightful Indian fruit leather.

The Instagram account, @foodexplorerlalit, shared a video showcasing the process of making Aam Papad from scratch. The video captures workers peeling mangoes and using a machine to create a puree from the mango pulp. They then mix sugar with the puree using their hands and pour it onto dry leaf sheets. Using their bare hands, they spread the mixture evenly before leaving it to sundry. Once dried, the Aam Papad is packaged in cellophane sheets for sale.

“Most famous mango papad," read the caption of the video, which soon garnered comments from users. Many expressed their concerns over the hygiene standards during the preparation process of aam papad. One user wrote, “RIP hygiene," while another joked, “Say hi to health."

On the other hand, some users came to the defense of the workers and their hard work. One user commented, “Hygiene…. they all are hardworking Village people that’s why they live life more than us… And we are always thinking about hygiene We die before 35." Another user questioned the obsession with hygiene, stating, “Well i can see all comments based on hygiene. I wonder how our ancestors lived longer than us having things done by hands. I don’t mean avoiding the hygienic methods but atleast using what entails methods that would not Reap your stomach apart."

Since being shared, the IG post amassed over 10 million views and over 420K likes.

