'How Can You?': Man Makes Dosa with Maggi Noodles And Internet is Understandably Confused

Fusion food has been gaining momentum globally. People can be seen experimenting with their food and uploading such videos on social media. Our social media feeds bear witness to the nightmarish combinations that food lovers can come up with- be it mango slices on pizza or butter chicken golgappas, weird maggi recipes and what not. Now, another video which has surfaced on the internet shows a man making dosa using maggi noodles. And no, these noodles are not the cooked version. The man is making dosa using uncooked noodles.

So basically, the man starts by grinding the noodles with rava and so he prepares a batter like that. Then, nothing new, just how your basic dosa is made. But, instead of using podi powder, he uses maggi masala. Instagram user ‘The Kurta Guy’ can be seen doing a reaction video on the same. Have a look here:

The video, ever since being uploaded, has gone viral and gathered over 43K likes. People seem to be confused regarding the ingredients. “Sidha Maida ka hi ghol bana dia hota," wrote an Instagram user. Another person mentioned, “The only dosais without urad dal that I don’t mind are - rava dosai and godhumai dosa anything else is blasphemy only."

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of chocolate and cheese-filled dosa got Instagram’s attention, and not in a good way. The clip was shared by the caption, “Kya aap Chocolate Dosa with Kit Kat and cheese try karenge (Will you try out chocolate dosa with Kit Kit and cheese?)”.

The clip showed a vendor adding chocolate syrup and cheese into the dosa batter. After the dosa is cooked, some pieces of Kit Kit are added to it.