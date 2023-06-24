How Desi Jugaad Helped Officials Resue A Leopard In Karnataka

A rescue operation of a trapped leopard in Karnataka has captivated social media users. The video of the incident, initially shared on Twitter, showcases the efforts of villagers and government officials as they attempt to free the distressed big cat from a deep well. The video reveals the leopard’s initial reluctance to utilize the rope ladder provided by the rescuers, who desperately sought a solution to save the animal. To coax the leopard into climbing the ladder, the quick-thinking rescuers employed a daring tactic—they lit a stick on fire and placed it near the leopard. The imminent threat of fire prompted the terrified feline to muster the courage to ascend the ladder and make its escape into the nearby jungle.

The Twitter user, who posted the clip, revealed that she received the video on WhatsApp. In the tweet companying the now-viral video. detailed how the leopard had fallen into the well and initially refused to use the ladder. The application of the fire-lit stick, she explained, was a makeshift method that successfully compelled the leopard to utilize the scaffolding for its escape. Sahana concluded her caption saying, “How they rejoice! Man, Nature & Jugaad.”

Since its upload, the video has garnered significant attention on social media platforms. With over 99k views, the incident has sparked a spirited debate in the comment section. Some viewers voiced concerns regarding the potential harm caused to the leopard by the fire stick. In contrast, others argued that the unconventional approach was the best available option at the time.

One commenter critical of the rescue method claimed, “They quite literally burnt the leopard.”

On the other hand, a supporter of the innovative technique defended it by stating, “Jugaad saves lives.”

Another user, uncertain about the situation, tagged forest officer Parveen Kaswan to seek clarification on whether this practice was a standard procedure for rescuing trapped leopards.

In another similar incident from Mangaluru, a vet crawled into a cage to catch a leopard who had fallen into 25 feet deep well. As the forest department team reached the site, they attempted to pump the water out for the rescue. However, the leopard turned aggressive, and the rescue had to be abandoned for 2 days. Eventually, the vet went down into the cage and made the animal unconscious to complete the rescue.