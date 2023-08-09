'How In The World': Car Crashes Into The Second Floor Of A House

A car recently “flew" into the second storey of a home in Pennsylvania, US. Authorities from the Junction Fire Company responded to the accident that occurred in the Decatur Township on Sunday afternoon. Officials found a Toyota Corolla dangling on the roof and smashed into the dormer with large chunks of wood splattered all over the place. The Junction Fire Company shared a carousel of photographs from the crash site on Facebook displaying the large hole left behind. With broken wood pieces and other debris, a picture taken from inside the house shows a flipped bed with the roof badly broken.

Moments of the car getting removed from the residential premises are also shown confirming the emergency responders help the owners stabilize the building to avoid any further collision. In addition to this, a tarp was set around the hole as protection from the upcoming storms. “Rescue Company took a vehicle into a structure in Decatur Township this evening. Chief 17 arrived on the scene within minutes to find one vehicle on the second floor with the patient out of the vehicle. The Rescues crew stabilized the house and helped the homeowners put a tarp on the hole due to upcoming storms. Squad 5, truck one, engine 2 squad 2, fame EMS, police, and parsons towing all worked together," stated the Junction Fire Company.

Social media users couldn’t fathom “How in the world" someone launched their vehicle into the second floor of the house. Meanwhile, there were many who appreciated the diligent efforts of the Fire department responders. A user commented, “I am very impressed with the skill and teamwork of all involved!" Another wrote, “That was insane, how in the world can one accomplish that? Great job to all the firefighters and tow truck guys, that had to be a difficult situation to remove the car." One more added, “What a nightmare for everyone involved. I hope everyone is okay."

According to a report by the Washington Post, the car driver was identified to be a 20-year-old man. The driver was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation and no fatalities have been reported from the car crash so far. Additionally, the residents of the house are said to be uninjured as investigators continue to determine how the vehicle was launched to the second floor. The fire company believes it likely the driver hit a culvert next to the house which might have caused it to go airborne.

The 20-year-old now faces several charges including criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, and aggravated assault, among others.