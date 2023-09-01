How ISRO's Masala Dosa Helped Fuelling Chandrayaan-3's Successful Mission

August 23 has been deemed as a historic day for India as Chandrayaan 3 made a successful landing on the moon. With this, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had another big win with Chandrayaan 3 landing at the south pole of the Moon. India became the first country in the world to land on the uncharted surface of the moon. Now, amid this astounding achievement, an inside tale has emerged from ISRO. Recent revelation has stated that a masala dosa played a crucial role behind Chandrayaan-3’s success.

Journalist Barkha Dutt, in an opinion piece for The Washington Post, gave insights about what kept the team going. “We cracked it by offering a free masala dosa and filter coffee at 5pm every evening," reveals Venkateshwara Sharma, a mission scientist. The result was seen as an abundance in motivation. This motivated everyone to invest extra hours. “Suddenly, everyone was happy to stay on longer.”

Also Read: Hauz Khas Metro Station Crowded Post Raksha Bandhan Has Delhiites Going Back Home

When times were tough and Chandrayaan-3 was faced with the task of achieving the impossible, there were no financial incentives. This is when a masala dosa came to the rescue.

The moon landing of Chandrayaan 3 was broadcasted live on ISRO’s YouTube channel, its Facebook page, and the DD National TV channel. With this feat, Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft became the third lunar exploration mission planned by ISRO following the failed Chandrayaan-2 mission. The mission serves as a continuation of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019. It aims to showcase the complete capability of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

Also Read: ‘When You Skip Brain Day’: Gym Freak Cutting Cake Using Barbell ‘Lifts’ Hygiene Issues Among Desis

The best part about this achievement is the cost-efficiency of India’s lunar endeavours. Chandrayaan-3’s budget was that of Rs 615 crore. In comparison, the Chandrayaan-2 mission had a total cost of Rs 978 crore.