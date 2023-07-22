How Often Should You Shower? The Answer Is Not What Many Would Expect

Have you ever wondered how frequently you should take a shower? That’s a dilemma worth a million dollars. Some individuals swear by a daily rinse, while others keep things casual, only bathing when absolutely necessary. Dermatologists have now entered the fray, offering some peculiar advice. The latest debate started on the US-based TV show called Today, where the hosts, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer, had a showdown with the editorial director of Shop Today, Adrianna Barrionuevo Brach, about shower habits, reported Ladbible.

Brach threw the question out there in a segment called ‘How Often Should You?’. She asked, “How often do you think you should shower per week, according to dermatologists?” And the multiple-choice answers had everyone on the edge of their seats: “Every day, two to three times a week, five times a week, or once a week.”

Dreyer chose the five-times-a-week option, maybe feeling that cleanliness is second only to godliness. Roker and Jones, on the other hand, were all about everyday life.

The dermatologists’ decision, on the other hand, has some people stunned. Showering two to three times a week is the sweet spot, according to skin experts.

Brach tried to calm the storm, explaining that it depends on factors like your skin type, lifestyle, age, and how much you hustle and bustle. Still, Roker and Jones weren’t buying it. They appeared to view this suggestion as nothing less of shower sabotage.

Now, this clip was shared on social media, and the public was more than happy to dive in. Dr Sandra Lee, a.k.a. Dr Pimple Popper, wasn’t shy about disagreeing with the dermatologists.

Dr Corey Hartman, another skin expert, said that he 100 per cent disagrees with this take. He went on to add, “It’s way too hot for this mess…stop lying to these people.”

So, what’s the deal? Some dermatologists advise against spending too much time in the shower. Excessive washing can cause dry skin and eczema. But, let’s be honest, under-showering doesn’t seem like much of a party, does it?

In the end, it’s all about the right balance. Pay attention to your skin, understand your lifestyle and do whatever works for you.