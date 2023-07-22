CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » How Often Should You Shower? The Answer Is Not What Many Would Expect
1-MIN READ

How Often Should You Shower? The Answer Is Not What Many Would Expect

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 10:39 IST

Delhi, India

Are you Team Daily, Team Every-Other-Day or somewhere in between?

Are you Team Daily, Team Every-Other-Day or somewhere in between?

Some individuals swear by a daily rinse, while others keep things casual, only bathing when absolutely necessary.

Have you ever wondered how frequently you should take a shower? That’s a dilemma worth a million dollars. Some individuals swear by a daily rinse, while others keep things casual, only bathing when absolutely necessary. Dermatologists have now entered the fray, offering some peculiar advice. The latest debate started on the US-based TV show called Today, where the hosts, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer, had a showdown with the editorial director of Shop Today, Adrianna Barrionuevo Brach, about shower habits, reported Ladbible.

Brach threw the question out there in a segment called ‘How Often Should You?’. She asked, “How often do you think you should shower per week, according to dermatologists?” And the multiple-choice answers had everyone on the edge of their seats: “Every day, two to three times a week, five times a week, or once a week.”

Dreyer chose the five-times-a-week option, maybe feeling that cleanliness is second only to godliness. Roker and Jones, on the other hand, were all about everyday life.

The dermatologists’ decision, on the other hand, has some people stunned. Showering two to three times a week is the sweet spot, according to skin experts.

Brach tried to calm the storm, explaining that it depends on factors like your skin type, lifestyle, age, and how much you hustle and bustle. Still, Roker and Jones weren’t buying it. They appeared to view this suggestion as nothing less of shower sabotage.

Now, this clip was shared on social media, and the public was more than happy to dive in. Dr Sandra Lee, a.k.a. Dr Pimple Popper, wasn’t shy about disagreeing with the dermatologists.

Dr Corey Hartman, another skin expert, said that he 100 per cent disagrees with this take. He went on to add, “It’s way too hot for this mess…stop lying to these people.”

So, what’s the deal? Some dermatologists advise against spending too much time in the shower. Excessive washing can cause dry skin and eczema. But, let’s be honest, under-showering doesn’t seem like much of a party, does it?

In the end, it’s all about the right balance. Pay attention to your skin, understand your lifestyle and do whatever works for you.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. shower
  2. dermatologist
  3. news18-discover
first published:July 22, 2023, 10:39 IST
last updated:July 22, 2023, 10:39 IST