How Reading is a Superfood For Young Brains

Fewer and fewer young people read for pleasure. Yet this activity is extremely beneficial to them in cognitive, intellectual and behavioral terms, especially if they get into reading at an early age, a new study reveals. Researchers in the UK and China have investigated the multiple benefits of “leisure" reading by analyzing data from the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development cohort, recruited as part of a longitudinal study of over 10,000 young adolescents in North America. The scientists wanted to determine whether reading for pleasure in early childhood contributes to the cerebral and cognitive development of young people.

Indeed, specialists and teachers often insist on the need for kids to immerse themselves in the joys of reading from an early age. That’s why they encourage parents to read stories with their children to give them a lasting love of books. But previously, scientists have been unsure whether this activity involves cognitive and brain mechanisms that could benefit youngsters as they grow older.

To test this hypothesis, researchers from the Universities of Cambridge, Warwick and Fudan analyzed a wide range of data, including clinical interviews, cognitive tests, mental and behavioral assessments, and brain scans. They involved teenagers who began reading for pleasure at a relatively early age (between 2 and 9), and others who took up reading later, or not at all.

Nearly half of the participants (48%) in this the study — published in the journal Psychology Medicine — had read little for pleasure or had only started to do so later in their childhood. The other half of the group had spent between three and ten years reading for pleasure.

Twelve hours a week is enough

Brain scans of the adolescent cohort enabled the scientists to observe that participants who had begun reading for pleasure at an early age had moderately larger total brain areas and volumes than their peers who had got into leisure reading later. This phenomenon was particularly noticeable for brain regions playing an essential role in cognitive functions and those linked to improved mental health, behavior and attention.

What’s more, the research team found that teenagers who had started reading for pleasure in childhood performed better than others not only at school, but also on cognitive tests measuring verbal learning, memory and speech development. In addition, they showed fewer signs of stress and depression than their peers who discovered the joys of reading later in childhood, and had fewer behavioral problems.

For study co-author Barbara Sahakian, a professor of clinical neuropsychology at the University of Cambridge, these findings show that reading is not a trivial pastime. “Reading isn’t just a pleasurable experience — it’s widely accepted that it inspires thinking and creativity, increases empathy and reduces stress. But on top of this, we found significant evidence that it’s linked to important developmental factors in children, improving their cognition, mental health, and brain structure, which are cornerstones for future learning and well-being," she said in a statement.

Interestingly, children don’t need to spend hours a day with their nose in a book to benefit from the effects described by the researchers. Twelve hours a week is optimal, it seems. Beyond that, the benefits of “pleasure" reading diminish in young people, which the researchers associate with the adverse effects of a sedentary lifestyle.