How RPF Constable's Quick Thinking Saved A Man From Slipping Under Train

A video of a female Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable saving a man from slipping onto the train platform gap has gone viral on Twitter. The incident took place at Jamshedpur’s Tatanagar Station, and the video was shared by the official handle of RPF India. In the video, a man was seen attempting to board a moving train when he lost his balance and slipped toward the platform gap. It was a situation that could have ended horribly for him. The RPF constable, identified as S.K. Meena quickly responded to the situation and pulled the man to safety, narrowly avoiding what would have otherwise been a life-threatening accident.

RPF officials have also lauded the constable’s actions, stating that her quick response and presence of mind prevented a major accident. RPF India tweeted, “Quick response by lady constable S.K. Meena saved a passenger’s life who slipped towards the platform gap while attempting to board a moving train at Tatanagar Station.”

Quick response by lady constable S.K. Meena saved a passenger's life who slipped towards the platform gap while attempting to board a moving train at Tatanagar Station.#MissionJeevanRaksha #SewaHiSankalp #WeServeAndProtect @ANI pic.twitter.com/aof7YP7E31— RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) May 10, 2023

The quick thinking and heroism of Constable Meena has been praised by Twitter users, with some hoping that she will receive some much-deserved recognition from the authorities. The video has been appreciated widely, with people showering all their love and appreciation for S.K. Meena. “Utmost excellent service,” a Twitter user wrote.

Utmost excellent service— @rpficbnxr (@rpfbidhannagar) May 10, 2023

Another user showering praises on Constable Meena tweeted, “Brave and quick thinking, Love her.”

Brave and quick thinking,Love her.— dr ajai agarwal (@Drajagarwal) May 11, 2023

“Great job. God bless WPC Meena for her exemplary action. Hope Concerned CSC gives her commendation certificate,” a tweet read.

Great job. God bless WPC Meena for her exemplary action. Hope Concerned CSC give her commendation certificate— 🇮🇳RANGARAJANJI🇮🇳 (@grrajan3) May 12, 2023

This incident highlights the critical role played by RPF personnel in ensuring the safety and security of railway passengers. The RPF is responsible for maintaining law and order on trains and railway premises and protecting passengers from any untoward incident.

In another such instance, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer saved the life of a man who attempted to board a moving train in Bihar’s Purnia. The Ministry of Railways shared the CCTV footage of the incident on its official Twitter handle, cautioning passengers not to attempt boarding or de-boarding a moving train.

The video shows the man falling between the train and track and being dragged for a distance before the RPF officer comes to his rescue and pulls him to safety.

Social media users lauded the RPF officer’s actions.