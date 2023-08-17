How The World’s Largest And Deadliest Snake Was Killed During World War 2

The Second World War is remembered for many things — from the Holocaust to the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, with more than half a million houses destroyed in Europe alone. The occurrence of these world-altering events that would be etched in the minds of future generations sometimes camouflage lesser-known and smaller historical events that took place during the war. One lesser known but historically significant incident that took place during the war is that the longest and most poisonous snake ever recorded in history was also killed because of World War 2.

One of the most deadly snakes in the world, it was a King Cobra of the Hamadryad variety, found primarily in India and South East Asian countries. The average King Cobra is between 3.7 and 4 metres long or 13 feet and weighs up to 6.8 kg. The specimen that was captured in Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan in April 1937 was 5.71 metres long or 18 feet 8 inches. It was brought to the London Zoo, just a few years before the war broke out.

London Zoo has recorded this incident on its official website. It mentions the devastating effect that the war had on the reptile and the reason the snake had to be killed.

The decision to kill the venomous reptiles was made to protect the public from harm since it was feared that the zoo could be bombed and that venomous animals could escape into the city.

The site claims that when war broke out on September 3, 1939, the government ordered the closure of the Zoological Gardens. Many of the zoo’s animals, including two giant pandas, two orangutans, four chimpanzees, three Asian elephants, and an ostrich, were moved to Whipsnade Zoo in preparation for the war since it would be safer for them there. Some of the more dangerous animals like venomous reptiles had to be killed for safety precautions and it included the Hamadryad King Cobra found in Malaysia, which remains the longest serpent to be documented to date. Some reptiles were saved, among them were the Komodo dragon and Chinese alligators, the zoo said.