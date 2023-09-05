How This Austrian Girl, Kidnapped At 10 And Kept Captive For 8 Years, Escaped

Love is a strong emotion that is characterised by deep connection and interpersonal affection. People usually overcome obstacles to be with the people they deeply love but in rare situations, they go to extreme lengths.

Such an incident happened in Austria. A girl named Natasha was kidnapped when she was 10 years old in March 1998. She was kept in a basement for almost eight years.

Natasha is now a writer and she has shared this horrific incident in one of her books. She stated that when she was 10 years old and didn’t have any idea what love was, this man fell in love with her and later kidnapped her in the hope that she would eventually fall in love with him.

She mentioned the amount of torture she had to face every day. Natasha stated how the erratic man had managed to keep her in a secret basement for so long and nobody ever guessed. Sometimes he used to force her to watch explicit videos and make inappropriate videos of her. The man was waiting for her to grow up so that he could have a physical relationship with her.

While she was suffering every day for 8 years and had no hope to live, on August 26, 2006, the man forgot to lock her room, and Natasha somehow managed to escape and run away. After she escaped, the man died by suicide by jumping in front of a train.

The incident has been horrifying and traumatic for Natasha, even after so many years. As per reports, after her book got recognition, a film was also made about her life. It portrayed her struggle and the trauma through which she was healing and overcoming.