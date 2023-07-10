CHANGE LANGUAGE
How This Bride Took Guests By Surprise With Her Killer Dance Moves On Hit Telugu Song

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 16:27 IST

Delhi, India

People danced and cheered for the bride. (Credits: Instagram)

A South Indian bride made a ravishing entry at her wedding by grooving to a peppy dance number.

Weddings are one of the most important events in people’s lives. Brides and grooms leave no stone unturned to make their big day memorable. They do different things to surprise each other and make each other feel special. Brides, these days, don’t shy away from shaking a leg during their wedding day. Some brides make a larger-than-life entry at the venue, dancing to a peppy energetic track while other brides opt for a slow and romantic melody while making their way to the stage, where their grooms are waiting for them.

Recently, a video where a bride’s adorable dance, while she is on her way to the stage went viral. The video showcases a South Indian bride and her bridesmaids performing a fun dance to a lively song ‘Ranu Ranu Antune Chinnado’.

The performance begins with the bridesmaids dancing to the peppy number. The bride comes walking like a diva and takes centrestage soon as she leads the performance. One can hear the crowd cheering. The bride is dressed in a red and golden South Indian saree with the quintessential Gajra in her hair. She is adorned with South Indian jewellery and looks ravishing. She wears a dazzling smile while performing the amusing steps. Her expressions and carefree steps stole the hearts of the guests as the people are seen loudly cheering for the bride.

Some captured the brides’ dance on their phones while some danced along.

The video was shared on Instagram by @dumarksproductions with the caption, “Let’s Make Beautiful Love Stories Together. Witness the bride’s march in from the wedding of Sanjjeev and Hema part 2.” According to the caption, the bride’s name was Hema, and the groom’s name was Sanjjeev.

As soon as it was shared on Instagram, people loved the bride’s dance and showered praises on her. The video is being shared like wildfire and has garnered over 31,000 likes and 1,000 likes.

