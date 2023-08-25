How This City Came To Be Known As The Chilli Capital Of India

India, a land of diverse cultures, cuisines, and spices, continues to dazzle the world with its multifaceted treasures. Among its remarkable cities, Guntur, nestled in the heart of Andhra Pradesh, stands out as an extraordinary destination, earning the illustrious title of the Chilli City of India. This vibrant metropolis has cemented its reputation as a global hub for the production and export of a fiery delight – chilli.

Guntur boasts a remarkable distinction – it produces an impressive array of chilli varieties that are revered across the globe. Among these, the “Wonder Hot" chilli reigns supreme as the epitome of spiciness, capturing the hearts of spice enthusiasts worldwide. Other renowned varieties, such as Guntur Sannam-S4 and 334 chillies, find their way to foreign markets, leaving a trail of flavour and heat. The city is also a cradle for an assortment of chilli types like Phatki, Indo-5, Ankur, Roshni, Bedki, Byadgi, 273, Wrinkle, Teja, Super Hot, and Madhubala.

At the heart of this chilli empire lies the eponymous Guntur chilli, a renowned global brand. Its distinct bright red hue owes its vibrancy to capsaicin, the fiery compound that sets taste buds ablaze. Clocking in at an average spice level of 35,000 to 40,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), Guntur chilli stands head and shoulders above its milder counterparts, presenting a tantalizing heat that thrills and challenges the palate.

Guntur’s prominence in the chilli trade has propelled India to the forefront of global chilli production and export. Astonishingly, Andhra Pradesh alone contributes a staggering 40% of India’s total chilli output. In a recent milestone, the city of Guntur raked in a remarkable $640 million worth of chilli exports during the 2019-20 fiscal year. This monumental feat was part of India’s larger achievement, where total chilli exports in the 2020-21 period reached a remarkable $1.1 billion. This surge reflects a robust growth of 25% over the past two years, with an impressive 610 thousand tons of fiery goodness making its way to international shores.

While Guntur takes the crown as the pinnacle of chilli production, it’s worth noting that two other districts – Haveri in Karnataka and Siaha in Mizoram – play a crucial role in upholding India’s legacy as the world’s largest chilli producer and exporter.