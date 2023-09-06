How This Florida Woman Gouged Her Eyes Out Under The Influence Of Drugs

Drugs most likely ruin anyone’s life who uses them for an extended period of time. Many people deal with addiction to drugs and find themselves at the receiving end of a lot of health ailments. One of those is Kaylee Muthart who had gouged her eyes out under the influence of drugs. She had unknowingly committed this act in 2018 when she was twenty years old. Kaylee now lives with her partner in Florida.

Drugs consumed by Kaylee had prompted her to think that the world would come to an end, as per reports. She also thought that everyone would die if she did not claw her eyes out.

Kaylee narrated the story of her life to a media portal and said that she had gotten addicted to drinking and smoking pot by the age of 18. According to Kaylee, she felt herself being prone to drug addiction since it was prevalent in her family as well. She tried to avoid more hard drugs but later felt exposed herself to them while smoking pot with an acquaintance at his house.

She felt that the pot she had smoked was laced with either cocaine or meth. She felt betrayed by her friend and started avoiding him. Kaylee’s relationship with her boyfriend started to deteriorate and she was also unemployed. She started to consume pot, drink alcohol, and Xanax as well to cope with these troublesome situations.

In February 2018, she was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and longed for the peace she had felt after smoking weed. She soon smoked meth for the first time and experienced hallucinations she wasn’t expecting. Some of these were blackheads coming out of her face, picking the skin until she drew blood, etc.

Kaylee’s mother was worried about her. She, however, convinced her mother, that everything was under control but tragedy struck her on February 6, 2018. She felt the need to sacrifice to protect the world and gripped each eyeball, twisted and pulled until each eye popped out of the socket. She remembered that the drugs had numbed the pain. A pastor later told her that she was holding eyeballs in her hands. The doctors had to perform an emergency surgery to preserve her optic nerves and prevent infection.