How This Man's ‘Quick Thinking’ Saved His Friend From Getting Electrocuted

Cheating death is not an easy feat. However, the Internet is brimming with clips of people staring death in the face before recovering from life-threatening situations. A similar video has surfaced on platform X in which a person was rescued from getting electrocuted due to the ‘quick thinking’ of his friend. The video starts with the person trying to close the shutters of what appears to be his shop as he gets stuck to the metal grill due to some form of electricity leakage. His friend understood what was happening and quickly reached out to help his friend.

The man instantly realised that he would not be able to use his hands to save his friend. He pulled his arms back and after spending a couple of seconds looking around to find something that he could use, the man pulled out his scarf. He then threw it around his friend’s neck and pulled as hard as he could to separate the man from the shutter.

The man’s heroic act proved to be crucial as his friend fell down after losing grip of the electric shutter off the pull. The video was uploaded on September 2 by an account named, “@CasiMueren”. The clip has since gone viral, garnering nearly 230k views on platform X. Several reactions poured in on the post, complimenting the guy for his quick thinking and presence of mind. One individual summarised the situation perfectly as he Tweeted, “Smart, quick thinking. The fall hurt, but it’s worth it.”

A second wrote, “That’s quick thinking”.

A third Tweeted, “Quick thinking under pressure.”

Some people also joked about how the man was graced with the presence of a scarf during the hour of need. He wrote, “Lesson N1, always wear a scarf”.

Another netizen was in awe of the man’s quick reactions, drawing comparisons with Hollywood actor and stunt specialist Jackie Chan. He Tweeted, “The Indian Jackie Chan”.

Another such event took place at the Ahmedabad Railway Station on June 26 earlier this year. A ticket checker had locked himself out of an express train after reportedly missing the internal alert. This resulted in the doors being shut off before he was inside the train. As soon as the TC realised that he was about to miss his train, he made a chase for the door in a desperate attempt. He managed to get a hold of the door in the last carriage before tumbling over. Several people rushed in quickly to save the railway official from losing his life. Luckily, he wasn’t hurt as the train departed from the station.