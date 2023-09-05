How This US Man Became Millionaire In 1989, Got Addicted To Drugs And Murdered A Woman

Winning the jackpot in a lottery is one of the easiest ways to get rich in minimum time. All you need is to buy a ticket and hope it matches with the lucky number. From Mumbai in India to Michigan in the United States, this gamble is done by many. One of them was Willie Hurt. He won the whooping $3.1 million in the lottery after he bought the ticket for Michigan Super Lotto in June 1989.

The man was due to receive the prize in $156,000 instalments for every month for 20 years. His life was set but he had some other plans. After winning the lottery, his life started going downhill. According to the Daily Star report, Willie Hurt started spending his money on buying cocaine and became addicted to drugs. He divorced his wife within a year and spent most of his earnings on alcohol and drugs.

His life took a dark turn after he spent a night in a local hotel with a woman. Willie rented a room for the night in a hotel named Bukewood Inn with a woman called Wendy Kimmey. The pair consumed bottles of alcohol and snorted a lot of cocaine and they ended the night over an argument.

Unexpectedly, Wendy Kimmey was found dead in the same hotel room the next day. After inspection by the police, it was found that she had a bullet wound in her head. As per reports, Willie Hurt got arrested after he turned himself into Ingham County Police. He admitted to the police that he had an argument with Wendy Kimmey the night before the murder due to the lack of cocaine.

He was later sent for a psychiatric evaluation. His lawyer, Malik Hodari, made a shocking claim hours later. He said that Willie Hurt doesn’t recall signing any confession for the murder but he was told that he did. “This is a very sad case, but we don’t know all the facts," said Mailk Hodari as quoted by the Daily Star report.

Willie Hurt was charged with the crime of murder. Now it was for the jury to decide, whether the crime was first-degree murder or second-degree murder. Surprisingly, the verdict of the case was not reported by any media at that time. The result of the case is still unknown. Despite the charges, it was confirmed that Willie Hurt would be getting his monthly instalments of the prize money he received in the 1989 lottery.