How This US Woman Lost Her Lottery Prize Of Rs 10 Crore To Her Ex-Husband

A California resident, named Denise Rossi, hit the jackpot with an astounding sum of $1.3 million (Rs 10.7 crore) in a lottery. She won the lottery through a ticket purchased by both her and her husband Thomas, while they were together. She didn’t disclose it during her divorce from her husband. Unfortunately, she had to give the entire amount to her ex-husband after a legal battle. What’s even more surprising is that she filed for divorce just 11 days after winning the jackpot.

Denise Rossi won the lottery and immediately ended her 25-year marriage. In 1996, they divorced, but she kept her lottery win a secret to avoid sharing any of it with her husband during the divorce. It was years after their divorce when Thomas received a letter from the lottery company responsible for lump sum payments, revealing Denise’s hidden lottery win. During the court proceedings, it came to light that Denise had the original lottery cheque sent to her mother’s address. She defended her actions by stating that she had “wanted to end the relationship for years."

In the meantime, Thomas expressed feeling completely blindsided and utterly confused by the situation.” Speaking to PEOPLE, he shared, “She insisted that I leave the house hastily. This behaviour was entirely out of character for her."

Following the discovery of the letter, Thomas took legal action against Denise. The court ruled in his favour, finding Denise guilty of breaching asset disclosure laws and committing fraud. As a result, Denise was ordered to make annual payments of $66,800 to her ex-husband, until she fully repaid the entire amount of her lottery win.

Denise’s lawyer suggested that had she been forthcoming about her lottery win, there might have been a chance for her to retain the winnings. The lawyer stated in a news portal, “I had the opportunity to build a strong case that the lottery win was her separate property. Alternatively, we could have pursued negotiations to reach a fair settlement. Unfortunately, the judge’s anger resulted in the decision to grant it all to him."