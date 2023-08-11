How This US Woman Made A Successful Career As A Professional Bridesmaid

A wedding requires a lot of arrangements like booking makeup artists, caterers and photographers. But have you ever heard of booking a bridesmaid? An unusual wedding professional has surfaced from New York, who ‘works’ as a bridesmaid. The woman is named Jen Glantz, and she has worked as a professional bridesmaid for nine years. In a video posted on Instagram by a page called bridesmaid for hire, Jen talks about her profession and what prompted her to choose this. According to her, she started her career because many friends asked her to be a bridesmaid at their wedding, which made her think that there might be more people in the world needing someone like her. That was the start of her business. Even though people questioned her, she went ahead. People have shown support for the video with hundreds of likes and comments. One woman said, “Congratulations Jen!! I’m writing a book and included BFH as an example of a genius business model. Pure brilliance.” Another netizen replied, “I love this so much.”

Talking to The US Sun, Jen Glantz said: “I was venting to my roommate, and I was like ‘What’s going on? Why is everyone asking me?’ And she was like ‘Jen, it’s because you’re a professional now. Everyone thinks you’re good at this.” Jen then decided to advertise her services as a professional Bridesmaid. She received more than 300 responses. Explaining her job further, she said, “Everyone thinks the job is super glamorous; but it’s mentally, physically, emotionally exhausting. We leave with cuts and bruises and headaches.”

Her bridesmaid services are priced at 2,500 dollars, which includes everything – meaning, Jen attends the bachelorette parties, even the 4 am calls for nervous and anxious brides. She said she is the “on-call therapist, the personal assistant, the social director, and the peacekeeper” who handles everything that a wedding entails. She revealed that whenever she is hired, she uses a fake name, and a fake backstory to tell others how she knows the bride.