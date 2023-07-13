How This Wild Fruit Of Uttarakhand Is Becoming A Source Of Income For Locals

Bedu, also known as Himalayan Fig, is a fruit that gained popularity through its mention in the folk song of Uttarakhand. People have been humming this song for years now. The wild fruit, also known as Anjeer, got a mention in PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat last year. Bedu has become the source of livelihood for the people of Uttarakhand now. From Chardham Yatra to Hotels like Taj and Hayat, this fruit is widely used for various purposes. Products made from Bedu have been introduced in the market in Pauri district. With the assistance of the district administration, women’s self-help groups have produced various products including jams and chutneys from Bedu. These products have been sent to various stores including Hayat Hotel in Dehradun, Taj Hotel in Kaudiyala, Hilansh Store in the capital, and other stores along the Chardham pilgrimage route.

Asha Negi, who is associated with the women’s self-help group in Srinagar, mentioned to a news portal that Bedu has become the primary source of income for her. She has prepared all the products made from Bedu in a week, on the order of district administration. She also stated that this scheme not only helps the women from the district to be independent, but also promotes the mountain fruit on a global level.

Dr Ashish Chauhan, the District Magistrate of Pauri, said in an interview that the first batch of Bedu products worth Rs 1,05,000 has already been sent. Though the work of making various products out of Bedu started as an experiment in Pauri, now it will also be a livelihood for many. He also mentioned that the production work of Bedu products will soon start in Srinagar, Satpuli, Lansdowne and other places in the Pauri district. Dr Ashish Chauhan also stated that he is converting the production capacity of 660 quintals of the Himalayan Fig per year into an opportunity for economic growth in the district. It will help earn a profit of 25 to 30 lakh.