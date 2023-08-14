How This Woman's Small Gesture Saved A Homeless Man’s Life

A small act of kindness can go a long way. A woman on the social media platform Twitter, rebranded as X, has shared how her small gesture of kindness helped save the life of a homeless person. Shared on the page Call To Activism, the post narrated the account of Casey Fischer’s recent encounter with a homeless man. The woman revealed that she had gone to a Dunkin’ Donuts store where she met a homeless guy sitting on the side of the road, picking up change.

Fischer bought him a coffee and a bagel, asking him to sit down with her. “He told me a lot about how people are usually very mean to him because he’s homeless, how drugs turned him into the person he hated, he lost his mom to cancer, he never knew his dad and he just wants to be someone his mom would be proud of (along with another hours worth of conversation.)” she wrote.

Fischer further called the man named Chris one of the most honest and sincere people she had ever met.

She wrote that Chris gave her a crumpled receipt which had a small note. While Chris gave her the note, he apologised to her for his “shaky handwriting”. The note said, “’I wanted to kill myself today, because of you.”

The post has reaffirmed people’s trust in humanity and how a little gesture of kindness and empathy can turn around people’s lives. The reply to the tweet thread were flooded with heartwarming comments for the woman’s gesture.

Reacting to the story, one user wrote, “ We never know someone’s story. This is a really great reminder to all of us. We are all trying to get through this life, and sometimes a simple act of kindness and humanity can make a difference. Thank you for sharing this.”

Another user said, “ Genuine kindness can deeply touch another person’s heart, in ways we may never realize… Seriously hoping this homeless man has found his way safely, and that life has meaning for him, every day.”

“Thank you for sharing. The judgment the homeless face is brutal and makes it so much harder for them to have the will to live. It breaks my heart. So many beautiful souls out there who desperately need our love and compassion,” read a reply.

The post has staked over 2.8 million views so far.