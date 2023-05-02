How To Behave When A Tiger Crosses Path? This Video Is Your Answer

It is not always that you spot a tiger crossing your path, but when you do, it’s time to pause and give respect to the apex predator. Just like in this video where multiple vehicles halter to make space for a tiger drinking water from a roadside puddle at the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh. On Monday morning, a big tiger brought multiple vehicles to a halt after it was recorded satiating his thirst from a roadside puddle. Footage of the incident, that’s circulating on social media, shows the apex predator perched on the road through the jungle as it drinks water. In a chilling moment, the big cat stares in the direction of the vehicle from where the video is being filmed before going back to his antics.

In the background, multiple vehicles and people can be seen patiently waiting for the animal to pass. The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who called the animal a “Road stopper.” Another IFS officer Akash Deep Badhawan revealed the visuals were captured by one of their Range officers in the buffer area of the forest reserve. “Clicked this morning by Range Officer Katarniaghat in the buffer area of the Sanctuary. True to its name, ‘Katarniaghat - Where rare is common,’ he revealed in a subsequent tweet.

Clicked this morning by Range Officer Katarniaghat in the buffer area of the Sanctuary. True to its name, “Katarniaghat - Where rare is common” https://t.co/mGJOgRJzdi— Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) May 1, 2023

With over fifty-eight thousand views, Twitteratis have lauded the spectators for maintaining a safe distance and for not creating chaos in the animal’s presence. A user commented, “The striped monk needs to be respected a lot. Good to see that people are not screaming or honking.”

The striped monk needs to be respected a lot. Good to see that people are not screaming or honking.— Chaitanya Nagar (@chait_nagar) May 1, 2023

Another wrote, “Responsible human beings maintaining a safe distance for themselves and the beautiful jungle beast.”

Responsible human beings maintaining a safe distance for themselves and d beautiful jungle beast 🐅. Nice— Richierich (@Richie00052755) May 2, 2023

One more agreed, “More impressive is the respectful distance of the vehicles.”

More impressive is the respectful distance of the vehicles!— Philippa J Kaye (@PhilippaKaye) May 1, 2023

Meanwhile, an animal lover added, “What a beautiful sight!”

What a beautiful sight!— Sajumol Pk (@SajumolP36483) May 1, 2023

It is advised to drive slowly and carefully while passing through animal corridors to avoid unnecessary accidents. Just a day ago, IFS officer Susanta Nanda raised awareness about the issue while sharing a video of a vehicle speeding while a tiger tries to cross the road. “Please drive slow & be extremely careful while passing through wildlife habitats,” he warned.

Please drive slow & be extremely careful while passing through wildlife habitats😌😌 pic.twitter.com/vHhYhWiC9P— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 30, 2023

The Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, located in Uttar Pradesh, is accentuated by lush grasslands, multiple swamps, and wetlands with a mosaic of Sal and Teal forests. The reserve is home to numerous endangered species including tigers, rhinos, deer, and vultures.

