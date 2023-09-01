How Vada Pav Became Mumbai’s Iconic Street Food

When we think of Mumbai, there are a few things that pop into our mind, like Bollywood and the local train. The city is also well-known for its various street foods like Vada Pav, which lives rent-free in the hearts of Mumbaikars. Such is the craze for the snack, that it has become a part of the identity of Mumbai with almost every resident from different walks of life, relishing a hot and flavourful Vada Pav. Did you know how Vada Pav was discovered and when? Today, let us dive deep into the history of Vada Pav. This mouthwatering dish is a delightful combination of a soft bread roll (pav), slit from between and slathered with coriander-chilli chutney and stuffed with a crunchy and taste bud indulging flavours of vada, topped with spicy garlic powder. This dish came into being in 1966. Late politician Balasaheb Thackeray wanted Maharashtrians to become entrepreneurs, just the way South Indians were setting up Udupi restaurants in the state. This inspired a young man named Ashok Vaidya to open his stall outside Dadar Railway Station, which witnessed thousands of commuters.

Vada Pav started as an experiment. Initially, Ashok Vaidya used to sell Aloo Vada and Poha. One day, he decided to place a vada between his pav with chutney; and voila! Vada Pav was quickly embraced by the Mumbaikars, who were more than happy to munch on it.

In the later decades, many textile mill operations shut down after multiple strikes. This left many workers jobless. Soon, they too opened Vada Pav stalls as it was cheap, quick and easy to make. Finally, in the 90s, India witnessed a shift towards American fast food chains, but Vada Pav emerged to be a strong competitor. Later on, sellers came up with various flavours of Vada Pav to create a diverse range. This is not all; every year, August 23 is celebrated as World Vada Pav Day.

From Bollywood stars, cricketers, and CEOs to factory workers – today, everyone is a fan of Mumbai’s Vada Pav. Ashok Vaidya, a man from humble beginnings passed on the torch of lip-smacking vadapav to his son, Narendra – who just like his father, sells Vada Pav, right outside Dadar Railway Station.