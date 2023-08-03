How Virender Sehwag's 'Bond' With Umpires Gave Him an Upper Hand Against Ricky Ponting

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, a renowned explosive opener in world cricket, was famous for his witty and light-hearted demeanor both on and off the field. Not one to back down from the over-aggressive Australian players, he was known for giving them a taste of their own medicine during matches. Additionally, Sehwag had a knack for forging friendly relations with match officials, particularly the umpires, who played a pivotal role in a player’s success or downfall. This unique skill of his played a crucial role in gaining an advantage over the former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting.

In an episode of ‘WHAT THE DUCK’ with Vikram Sathaye, Sehwag shared a fascinating anecdote about how he cultivated a bond with umpires by engaging in casual conversations with them while fielding. During one such instance, he playfully bribed the late umpire Asad Rauf to make decisions in his favour.

He shared, “Asad Rauf was very fond of collecting things. He loved wearing branded glasses, t-shirts, and shoes among other things. I was the brand ambassador of Adidas at the time, so I gifted him shoes, t-shirts, and glasses and I jokingly told him not to raise his finger while I am batting."

The incident came to fruition during a Border Gavaskar Trophy encounter in 2008 when Australia toured India for a Test match in Mohali. During India’s second innings, Sehwag was batting on 90 when a Mitchell Johnson delivery caught a thick outside edge of his bat. An appeal for a caught-behind was made, but to Ponting’s astonishment, umpire Rauf gave him not out.

Recounting the incident in Hindi, Sehwag humourously said, “I attempted a cut shot but ended up edging it. The edge was so thick that it was heard even inside the dressing room, but Rauf gave me not out. Then Ricky Ponting came running and asked me if I had nicked it, to which I said, ‘Yeah.'" When Ponting pointed out that Sehwag didn’t walk despite nicking it, Sehwag retorted, “You never walk out, why should I?" - taking a playful dig at Ponting, who was infamous for such actions on the field.

Amusingly, Ponting then approached umpire Rauf and informed him that Sehwag had admitted to nicking the ball. Rauf and Ponting confronted Sehwag, and Rauf asked him directly, “Did you nick it?" Sehwag, quick on his feet, denied it, saying, “No, he’s lying."

Clearly, Sehwag had the swagger to pull off moves that today’s cricketers dream to emulate!