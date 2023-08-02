'How Will I Afford Rent?' Reddit User Shares Heartbreaking Tale Of Job Termination With 'No Explanation'

Social media has become an essential platform for individuals to share their experiences, seek support, and raise awareness. Recently, a Redditor shared a deeply distressing story of losing their job without any explanation or warning, despite "showing up consistently" and "working well with coworkers." The title of the Reddit post read, “Finally found a decent job. Just got fired with no explanation."

In the now-viral Reddit post, the person exclaimed, "My boss just fired me last night with no explanation or warning. Just told me not to come back. I was supposed to work tomorrow, and now I don’t have a job, and I don’t even know why. Just got told I ‘wasn’t a good fit’ after four months of working, and now I don’t know how I’ll afford rent. This was a boss that I thought actually cared about his employees. Up until now, I had been thinking I was so lucky to have finally found a job that treats me like a person."

Take a look at the post here:

Further, the Reddit user asserted that they had been a diligent employee, consistently showing up for work and maintaining positive relationships with both coworkers and customers. They often received commendable feedback from customers. Despite the store currently being understaffed, they managed their responsibilities well.

However, the individual revealed that they had to leave work early on two occasions due to chronic illnesses and needed to take occasional bathroom breaks, approximately once per hour. They made it clear that their boss was aware of their health conditions. Unfortunately, they acknowledged the lack of concrete evidence to suggest that these health issues were the reason for their termination, making it highly unlikely that their boss would admit to such a decision if it were indeed the case.

“I now have a confirmation in writing that I was fired. Not an official report, just an email from my boss confirming it. I’m going to file for unemployment," the individual added in a subsequent update to the post.

As soon as the post surfaced on the Internet, the social media users rallied around them, offering words of encouragement, advice, and shared experiences. The Redditor’s post struck a chord with numerous others who had faced similar circumstances.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Email, get it in writing. Otherwise he may claim you resigned," while another commented, “It amazes me to hear these kinds of stories. Every job I’ve worked has a structure they have to follow before firing someone."

“Sounds like you were hired as either a placeholder or, to fill in for a surge in business demand. Years ago I was in the same situation. And found out from one of my brief coworkers that I was hired to complete a task and once I did I was no longer needed. I too was told I was not a good fit. Take it as a lesson learned that your employer doesn’t care about you beyond your ability to show up on time," an internet user wrote.

The Reddit post has accumulated over 13 thousand upvotes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to leave their thoughts.

This tale serves as a stark reminder of the uncertainties and challenges faced by employees in today’s competitive job market.