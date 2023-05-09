Hugh Grant and Supriya Pathak Came Together for This French Movie. Here's What Unfolded Next

Supriya Pathak, also known as the iconic Hansa from ‘Khichdi,’ has never failed to impress her fans with her unforgettable performances. But guess what? In her early days, she actually shared the screen with none other than British heartthrob Hugh Grant! This unexpected pairing happened back in 1988 when Grant jetted off to Kolkata to shoot a French movie, and Pathak snagged one of the leading roles.

She had a small yet significant part to play in the French film ‘La Nuit Bengali’ (The Bengali Night). The movie, which was based on the Romanian-language book ‘Bengali Nights’ authored by Mircea Eliade in 1933, featured Pathak playing the character of Gayatri. Interestingly, rumours swirled that Gayatri’s character was based on the Indian poet Maitreyi Devi, who allegedly had an affair with the author of the book.

The movie’s central storyline follows Allan, played by Hugh Grant, who travels to Kolkata in the 1930s for work. While living with Gayatri’s parents, Narendra (Soumitra Chatterjee) and Indira (Shabana Azmi), Allan falls in love with Gayatri (Supriya Pathak), which leads to an illicit romance. However, their relationship is put under threat when Gayatri’s sister reveals her forbidden love to the household, causing turmoil and chaos within the family dynamic.

Hugh Grant and Supriya Pathak ✨ pic.twitter.com/gpb1BxYjsy— Sukhada (@appadappajappa) May 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the movie’s release in India was limited due to the controversy surrounding its subject matter. The source material, a novel, had stirred up allegations and counter-allegations, resulting in a lot of heated debate. Gayatri’s character was said to be based on the author’s own affair with the Bengali novelist Devi, who was reportedly unhappy with the book’s depiction of her private life in an East-meets-West romantic context. The film received a tepid response upon release, and there were reports that Devi was dissatisfied with the novel’s conclusion. In response, she even wrote her version of the story in the 1974 novel ‘Na Hanyate’ (It Does Not Die), which won the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award.

Isn’t it fascinating how cinema never ceases to astonish us with captivating trivia like this?

