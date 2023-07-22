‘Humans of Bombay’ Founder Talks About Her 'Privilege', Gets Brutally Trolled on Twitter

A video which is currently going viral shows ‘Humans of Bombay’ founder Karishma Mehta talking about her ‘privilege’. The video has become a reason for her being trolled again. In the video, the founder can be seen talking about how many people don’t know her journey and still troll her. For those who don’t know, Humans of Bombay is an Indian photoblog website which has the best and most wholesome stories about the people residing in the metropolitan city. The popularity of all digital platforms of Humans of Bombay remains uncontested, but it is the stories that set it apart. It covers a mixed bag of stories that best emulate the spirit of the city.

Now, in the recent video, she can be seen talking about how she has heard the word ‘privilege’ attached to her fairly often. She says, “I am privileged..in the sense that I come from a family that sent me abroad to study, that invested a lot in my education.” She also explained how she started Humans of Bombay with a loan worth Rs 1 Lakh. The thought did not go that well with people on Twitter and soon she became the target of trollers.

Here, have a look at the video:

Please don’t call HOB founder privileged henceforth please pic.twitter.com/eQ2is0lkWc— Ana De Friesmass ver 2.0 (@ka_fries2366) July 20, 2023

“The definition of privilege varies greatly between different social classes. What seems like a privileged existence to us is normal for her due to her socio economic background. Usually it’s only the UMC first generation aware of their privilege because they remember their roots,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “she has interviewed enough people for her page to know how privileged she is. i would call it “choosing to live in sheer delusion”

She’s the whose who of Bombay’s elite circle. I think she should shut up. She herself at some point accepted it was found roaming around in the streets of Bombay after her masters; which means she did not use her degree to apply for jobs - that’s privilege https://t.co/pTjPhtUS1x— Arya (@paharganj2paris) July 21, 2023

One lakh Rupee loan for a dumbass page that posts dumbass stories of dumbass people?? https://t.co/3uvXW3Eo0A— Ded (@Pseudo_medico) July 21, 2023

Privilege is when you know that you can go home and sleep peacefully, knowing that you can rely on a fancy degree from London!Total respect for what she has built, but stop bullshitting that you are under privileged or you have struggled! https://t.co/sbOsdJdb6M— Saurabh Nayak (@sourabhnayak197) July 21, 2023

since when did plagiarizing someone else's idea for a social media account require one lakh? https://t.co/FkeYQEMz48— ash (@sabrannnn) July 21, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier during an interview, Karishma explained, “I was 21 when I founded Humans of Bombay and through these 8 years, I’ve had what seems like multiple MBA courses simultaneously. But sluicing through the myriad of business, finance, and the whole schbang, the one invaluable skill we have honed is the art of storytelling.”