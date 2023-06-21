Husband Nudges Wife To Gain Attention, Elderly Couple's Bittersweet Quarrel Wins Internet

Grand declarations of love- from stopping aeroplanes to romantic chases are among the many things movies get wrong about relationships. Only in rare cases do these unrealistic expectations turn out to be true, but in real life, love is different. Now, capturing the true essence of real-life romance is this adorable video of an elderly Bengali couple and the internet is loving it.

The unidentified couple can be seen seated at the dining table. While the elderly wife is sorting out a leafy vegetable, the playful husband begins to nudge her with his walking cane. His notorious antics leave the wife irritated, who supposedly requests the man to stop it. They bicker for a moment before the husband sprinkles water on his head. The woman takes the vessel off his hand, and it appears they quarrel more just moments before she begins to comb his hair.

The elderly husband seems quite delighted to win his wife’s attention before the video comes to an end.

Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by কলকাতা_chitrography (@kolkata_chitrography)

As soon as the clip surfaced online, social media users began to hail them as the epitome of pure love while also complimenting their sweet moments of quarrel. A user commented, “Ahh, my heart is filled. Love has no age and petty quarrels, anger has no limit.” Another wrote, “May love be like this for everyone.”

One person pointed out their highlight moment from the clip, “‘Ki korbo kotha bolcho na tai’ this made by day.”

There were many who believed that finding such pure love in this era is nearly impossible. A user said, “This kind of love in this generation? Nah just forget,” another agreed, “Pure love that this hook-up generation guys will never understand.”

A few also wondered if the video was fake, “Though the reel seems a bit scripted, these emotions inspire me to love a little more daily.”

The bitter-sweet chemistry of the elderly couple has garnered over 4 lakh likes on Instagram.