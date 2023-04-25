Hyderabad Crowd Greets David Warner With 'Pushpa' Poster as DC Captain Plays Against SRH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 09:17 IST

DC captain David Warner receives a warm welcome from Hyderabad crowd that cheered for him with a special 'Pushpa' poster in SRH match.

David Warner was absolutely ecstatic after leading Delhi to a thrilling victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday! The skipper let out a mighty roar as his team clinched the win by a margin of 7 runs. What made this win even more special was the fact that Warner had previously played for the Hyderabad franchise and had been their most successful player. Returning to the city after almost four years, Warner was welcomed back with open arms by the crowd, who cheered him on throughout the match. The atmosphere was electric, with chants and posters celebrating the homecoming of their favourite Hyderabad player.

Amidst the sea of posters, one stood out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - a group of fans proudly carried a poster featuring David Warner in his ‘Pushpa’ avatar, showing their unwavering support for him, even if he was playing against his former team. The poster read, “Warner: The Rule in Hyderabad", with the word ‘against’ deliberately cut out to symbolise the fans’ unconditional love for him.

The image used on the poster was actually posted by the star batter himself, who had playfully edited himself into a poster of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. It was, indeed, a delightful nod to Warner’s love for South Indian cinema and the fans certainly reciprocated their love for him in IPL 2023, and how!

Adding to the excitement, the DC captain, known for his playful antics, pulled off the trademark ‘Pushpa’ move to celebrate his team’s victory in style. It was yet another example of Warner’s playful and fun-loving nature that fans have come to know and love.

David Warner’s Instagram Post

Meanwhile, during the post-match ceremony, Warner expressed his gratitude towards the crowd and shared how much he loves playing at the venue. “Love it here, it’s an amazing crowd, they always come here and support. Thanks for all the support," he said.

Warner had previously led SRH to its first tournament victory in 2016. However, the team decided to part ways with him ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Warner was then picked up by Delhi Capitals (DC), and he is currently leading the team in the absence of regular captain Rishabh Pant.

