Hyderabad Man Boards Vande Bharat Express to Urinate And Ends Up Losing Nearly Rs 6,000, Here is How

In what comes as a strange incident, a man lost nearly Rs 6,000 after he used the toilet inside a Vande Bharat Express train at the Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal. Recognised as Abdul Qadir, the Hyderabad based man was traveling to Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh with his wife and son. The family arrived in Bhopal and were about to take another train to Singrauli. At the station, the man felt a need to urinate but was unable to find a toilet

nearby. This is when he entered a Vande Bharat Express.

However, when he came out of the toilet, he found the doors were locked and the train was leaving the station. He approached the police and ticket collectors for help but was told that only the train driver could open the door. On approaching the driver, he was stopped.

As a result, the man was fined Rs 1,020 for boarding the train without a ticket. He got down from the train at Ujjain and had to pay Rs 750 for a bus ticket. His family, stranded in Bhopal, decided to not take the train to Singrauli and were worried about him.

The cost of the tickets was Rs 4,000, which was then wasted. In total, the man lost Rs 5,760.

