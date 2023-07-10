Hyderabad Rains: Rainbow-like Pileus Cloud Intrigues Locals, Pics of Rare Sighting Go Viral

City dwellers in Hyderabad were treated to a delightful spectacle on Saturday evening as a unique natural phenomenon graced the sky. A pileus cloud, also known as a scarf cloud or cap cloud, made its appearance, captivating onlookers with its enchanting beauty. The mesmerising rainbow splash above the cloud drew the attention of many, evoking a sense of awe and amusement among the residents.

Interestingly, not everyone was familiar with this rare occurrence, prompting curious individuals to turn to social media platforms for answers. Eager to understand the phenomenon they had witnessed, people shared images and videos of the pileus cloud, which quickly went viral on Twitter, sparking widespread discussions and fascination.

I don’t know how #Hyderabad skies did it, BUT GOD DAMN. GO SEE THE SKY RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/Q3WV9PQRAx— Zubair Lasania (@GarlicChaild) July 8, 2023

Luckily I had the opportunity to record the pileus clouds yesterday. Look at the oil painting. https://t.co/QlWvG6bJ0B pic.twitter.com/AcE8x3zK4E— AMIT PATHAK (@amitraahul) July 8, 2023

me: *shares these pictures of a rare pileus cloud over hyderabad*my mom: ok pic.twitter.com/2XduYG4Wbt— alonisay (@salonism) July 8, 2023

Beautiful pielus clouds seen followed by a STORM FRONT seen as HEAVY RAIN approaching Hyderabad city from West. Rains ahead after 6.30PM. Post some more beautiful pics of approaching shelf cloud, rains 🌧️#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/fjAKg4V5Gz— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 8, 2023

For those unfamiliar with the peculiar cloud formation, a pileus cloud forms horizontally above a cumulus or cumulonimbus cloud. These lenticular clouds are typically short-lived, as the primary cloud beneath them rises due to convection and eventually absorbs them. The formation of pileus clouds occurs when a strong updraft occurs at lower altitudes, which interacts with moist air above, causing the air to cool and reach its dew point.

Meanwhile, in a city accustomed to captivating and intriguing phenomena, such sightings are not uncommon. In December last year, Hyderabad experienced another remarkable event that piqued the curiosity of its residents - the sighting of a white-coloured flying object in the city’s sky. This phenomenon ignited a flurry of speculation and gave rise to various rumours, including claims of an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) sighting.

The incident occurred one fine morning, prompting individuals to share videos and photographs of the peculiar sight on social media platforms. People were left pondering whether it was a planet, a star, or indeed an extraterrestrial craft.

However, experts swiftly stepped in to provide clarity and it was revealed that the mysterious object was, in fact, a helium balloon released for advanced atmospheric study.