Hyderabad Woman Offers Food To 'Hungry' Co-Passenger In A Heartwarming Moment

A woman travelling on the Hyderabad metro is winning the internet with a heartwarming gesture for a fellow passenger. The woman offered food to a fellow passenger who was hungry. The story of this kind act was later posted on Reddit by the appreciative passenger. While some found it touching, others reminded everyone that rules are rules, and they must not be broken.

A Reddit user shared her experience and said that she was on her way home from Raidurg on the metro while feeling extremely hungry. She joked with her friends about stealing someone’s juice bottle from their bag. She further explained that there was a ‘nice lady’ sitting nearby who overheard their conversation and asked if they were hungry. She revealed she had leftover pulihora from her lunch and some pomegranates in another container, offering to share.

At first, the user hesitated, but she accepted the pomegranates. The kind lady left after a short while, telling her to keep the box. Aware of the importance of such boxes, the user took as much as she could hold and returned the rest to the kind lady, thanking her.

“She was just so sweet, and this literally made my day! I hope we all do random acts of kindness like this. Increases our hope in humanity," she wrote in her post.

Read the Reddit post here:

Since the post was shared, it has received overwhelmingly positive feedback with many upvotes. People expressed their appreciation and called for more instances like this to be shared.

A user wrote, “Protect this lady at all costs." Another one said “You know what you have to do? return the favour, if you see anyone feeling bad the next time, you do the same. try to comfort them in any way you can. that is how we bring change in the world. wherever she is god bless her soul."

One reader also said that they should start a page called “Wholesome Hyderabad" and share such content there for people to read.

However, a few individuals pointed out that eating on the metro is against the rules. While the kindness was acknowledged, concerns were raised about maintaining the cleanliness of the metro due to possible spillage. The discussion also led to queries about whether one should consume food offered by complete strangers. A concerned user commented, “Are we not supposed to eat food offered by strangers? She’s a nice person though,".