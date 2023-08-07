‘I Choose You’: Man Uses Pokemon Card And Master Ball To Propose Girlfriend

A dedicated Pokemon fan went the extra mile to propose to his girlfriend in a truly unique manner. Reddit user One Beardo caught the eye of fellow Poke fans by sharing a picture of a custom-made master ball and a specially crafted Pokemon card titled “The Proposal." The card showcases a pixelated couple reminiscent of classic Game Boy games, accompanied by Pikachu and Eevee by their side. With 200 HP, the card’s message reads, “I choose you," and its one-move attack poses the heartfelt question, “Will you marry me? If you say yes, then you will gain a player two forever."

The master ball not only contained the card but also had an engagement ring inside it. When the user proposed to his partner, she was delighted by the gesture and happily said yes. “She said yes folks,” the Redditor wrote.

The post has garnered tremendous response from the Reddit community, as it received over 16,000 Upvotes. Users were genuinely impressed by the unique proposal idea and many expressed their desire to do something equally special for their partners.

A user wrote, “The Master ball is absolutely brilliant: You are supposed to only have one and it has a 100% catch rate. Genius.”

Another wrote, “If a complete stranger proposed to me like this I would say yes.”

“She couldn’t say no, master ball has a 100% Marry rate,” another commented.

One more wrote, “See, this is why I always tell people to not waste their Masterballs. Gotta save it for when it really matters.”

A user asked, “How did you make the master ball?” replying to the query, One Beardo shared, “I ordered the master ball on Etsy since I don’t have a 3D printer. However, I made the card myself with YouTube tutorials.”

Earlier, another post by Reddit user Jeska Cheska stole the spotlight as she shared an image of a custom-made Pokemon card created by her boyfriend.

The card was like a Game Boy graphics from the Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue games. What made this proposal card truly special was the text box, with the question, “Will you marry me?" Alongside there were Yes and No buttons, resembling the console.