'I Gave Birth At 15,’ Says UK Woman, Who Became Grandmother At 33

Motherhood is considered one of the best phases of a woman’s life, and mothers are known to be the best gift of God for most people. Embracing motherhood usually comes with a great deal of responsibility, as it becomes crucial for the mother to take responsibility for another human being.

Even though there is no right time to embrace motherhood, most people tend to become mothers when they are emotionally, mentally, and physically mature. However, there has been an incident where a woman embraced motherhood at a very young age and is now a grandmother.

Ruth Clayton has become a grandmother at 33, making her one of the youngest grandmothers in the UK. According to reports, Ruth gave birth to her daughter, Rose, when she was 15 and at school. Now, Rose has also given birth to a girl named Cora, which has made Ruth a grandmother at a very young age.

Ruth, a support worker from Lincoln, UK, revealed that initially, she suggested her daughter go for an abortion, but once she knew that her daughter was serious about the pregnancy, she gave her full support and guidance throughout her pregnancy journey.

“I met up with her boyfriend’s family. They were so amazing: they are the most amazing family. I was in tears watching her give birth – she was like a warrior," said Ruth in an interview, “Seeing my daughter turn into an amazing mum is the best gift she could have given me."

Talking about her journey as a mother, the 34-year-old grandmother revealed that she was only 14 years old when she became pregnant with Rose. Initially, she wanted to terminate the pregnancy, but when she was on her way to get an abortion, she decided against it. She added that it turned out to be the best decision for her. She has realized what it feels like to be responsible and think about someone else’s needs in life.

The latest Office of National Statistics (ONS) figures show that the average age for becoming a grandparent is 63. Kelly Healey, who became a grandmother at the age of 30, currently holds the title of Britain’s youngest grandmother.