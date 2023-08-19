IAS, IFS And IPS Officers Reunite With School Teacher; 'Heart-Touching' Says Twitter

School days are arguably some of the best days in our life. From engaging in mischief with our friends to getting scolded together, the bond that we shared with our buddies as well as our teachers was something unparalleled. But as we grow up, we tend to grow apart as well, getting busy with our jobs, and personal commitments. However, sometimes unplanned and sudden reunions provide us with the opportunity to meet with our friends and teachers once again as we take a nosedive into nostalgia, reminiscing about the long-gone days. One such beautiful reunion of three former school boys, now successful IAS, IPS, and IFS officers, with their teacher, will definitely melt your hearts.

A video of these three successful men meeting their schoolteacher supposedly after years was dropped on Twitter by a user named Harsha Patel on August 17. It showed the trio engaging in a fun interaction with their teacher, remembering the times when they did some mischief forcing the teacher to beat them with a stick. Recreating a similar scene, the video captured one of the senior bureaucrats extending their hand in front of the now-elderly teacher, who held a stick in her hand as if she was going to hit her former student again for behaving naughtily. The officer then exhibited an expression of agony and erupted in laughter.

All are IAS, IFS and IPS officers, came to meet their school time strict teacher. What a memorable and heart touching moment pic.twitter.com/kvX6K3pXdQ— Harsha Patel 🇮🇳 (@harshagujaratan) August 17, 2023

The other two senior government officials also joined the fun beating session from their teacher, presumably recounting the days when the teacher actually hit them with the stick. Later on, they folded their hands with respect and touched the teacher’s feet, seeking blessings. The teacher as well as the others present at the premise broke into a cheerful smile.

The endearing moment caught on the frame went on to put smiles across social media users. While some were touched by the video others were transported back to their own childhood days. “Really heart-touching scene. Great teachers will always have special places in our hearts,” noted one user. Another user wanted to know, “Kaun kaun pite hain apne gurujano se? (Who all have received a beating from their teachers)?” “Wow… they are truly blessed” commented a third individual.

Really heart-touching scene. 😍 great teachers have special places in our hearts. 🙏🏽— Indian Temple and Architecture™ (@temple_of_India) August 17, 2023

Wow…they are truly blessed— Rakesh P Sheth (@rakeshpsheth) August 17, 2023

So far, the video has amassed over 45,000 views on Twitter. This video sets an example that no matter how far we wander off if a situation arises where we get the opportunity to meet our school friends and teachers, it would feel like time is at a standstill. What are your thoughts on this?